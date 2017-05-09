LISTEN: NBA Writer Says Wizards Will Be Tormented By Cavaliers, Like Knicks Were By Bulls In ’90s

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In this year’s playoffs, Wizards point guard John Wall has achieved legitimate superstar status. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be an NBA champion anytime soon.

Speaking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday, Ira Winderman, who covers the Miami Heat for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, compared Washington’s situation to that of the Knicks in the 1990s.

“The thing is, you look at that 26-0 run (against the Celtics on Sunday) and what they were able to put together and the explosiveness of Wall, and you know what the consensus is after that, Mike? That he’s the second-best player in the Eastern Conference,” Winderman said. “And that’s this whole thing that’s being played out.

“I mean, everyone in New York knows what the torment was like when (Michael) Jordan was with the Bulls and no matter what Pat Riley and those Knicks teams did and Jeff Van Gundy, it just doesn’t matter. It’s the same thing in the East. I mean, John Wall — if LeBron (James) wasn’t here — would be the guy, I think even more than (the Celtics’) Isaiah Thomas because he’s a defensive player also. … But LeBron’s in the way, and the Cavs are in the way.”

