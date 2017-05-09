Democrats, Republicans To Square Off In First NJ Gubernatorial Primary Debate

GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Candidates campaigning to succeed Gov. Chris Christie will be going head-to-head in the primary’s first debate.

The first of a pair of Democratic and Republican debates is set for Tuesday at Stockton University in Galloway.

Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, will square off first at 6:30 p.m.

Democrats Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski are set to debate at 8 p.m.

The events will be livestreamed on Facebook and also watchable from the university’s website.

The contest has been underway for months, but has flown under the radar.

A recent poll showed roughly half of voters surveyed don’t know who they’ll be backing.

The primary is June 6. Christie, a Republican, is term-limited.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)