Mets’ Cabrera Could Return To Starting Lineup On Wednesday

Club Dodges Bullet After MRI Shows Injury Suffered Sunday Not Nearly As Serious As First Thought May 9, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera could return to the starting lineup Wednesday after a quick recovery from an injured left thumb.

Cabrera had an MRI on Sunday, a day after he landed on the thumb while diving to try to prevent a ground single by the Miami Marlins’ Marcell Ozuna. The MRI did not show serious damage, and Cabrera pinch hit with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and the score tied against San Francisco on Monday night. He grounded into an inning-ending double play, but New York went on to win 4-3.

Mets manager Terry Collins said a trip to the disabled list is no longer under consideration.

“He had a good BP, caught ground balls. He has absolutely no problem. He thinks that maybe one more day, all the pain will be gone completely,” Collins said.

Cabrera said the thumb is being treated with ice.

“I thought it was worse than it is,” he said.

