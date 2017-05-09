THE LATEST: President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Some North Amityville Neighbors Balk At Plan For 98 New Apartments

May 9, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: North Amityville, North Amityville Apartments, Sophia Hall

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A proposal has been launched for one-bedroom apartments to be built in North Amityville, Long Island, but some residents are not happy.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the developer’s plan would be to build 98 one-bedroom apartments near Albany and Harrison avenues in North Amityville.

But some residents, including Rosalind Johnson, said the news is very upsetting.

“That means you’re getting at least another hundred, 150 people, in this neighborhood that doesn’t have but a hundred people that live here locally,” Johnson said.

She said there has been a lot of crime in the community in the past, but young families are slowly moving into the area – breathing new life – so she would rather see single-family houses constructed rather than apartments.

“People with young children are trying to make a life here,” Johnson said.

She said the traffic with so many apartments would also be an issue.

The developer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch