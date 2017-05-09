Some North Amityville Neighbors Balk At Plan For 98 New Apartments

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A proposal has been launched for one-bedroom apartments to be built in North Amityville, Long Island, but some residents are not happy.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the developer’s plan would be to build 98 one-bedroom apartments near Albany and Harrison avenues in North Amityville.
But some residents, including Rosalind Johnson, said the news is very upsetting.
“That means you’re getting at least another hundred, 150 people, in this neighborhood that doesn’t have but a hundred people that live here locally,” Johnson said.
She said there has been a lot of crime in the community in the past, but young families are slowly moving into the area – breathing new life – so she would rather see single-family houses constructed rather than apartments.
“People with young children are trying to make a life here,” Johnson said.
She said the traffic with so many apartments would also be an issue.
The developer could not be reached for comment Tuesday.