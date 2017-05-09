CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Scores Of Protesters Rally As House Speaker Paul Ryan Visits Charter School In Harlem

May 9, 2017 4:53 PM
Filed Under: Eva Moskowitz, Harlem, Harlem Success Academy, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Juliet Papa, Marla Diamond, Success Academy Charter School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan visited a prominent New York City charter school run by a Democrat who was briefly in the running to be President Donald Trump’s education secretary.

The Wisconsin Republican did not speak with reporters Tuesday as he slipped into the Success Academy charter school in Harlem. He also didn’t acknowledge scores of activists who had assembled to protest his visit.

“Paul Ryan has got to go,” one woman shouted.


As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, protesters had a message for the House Speaker; “You are not welcome in Harlem.” The visit to the Success Academy came just days after the House approved a repeal of Obamacare.

“It’s a disgrace that he dares to show his face is incredible to me,” one protester said. “That this is a community that will be even more vulnerable than most.”

Some, like Phineas Aranofsky, came to oppose defense policy.


“I’m concerned about the incredible arms buildup,” he told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa. “We don’t need an arms buildup at this time. We outspend most of the world combined. I don’t think the North Koreans will be brow-beaten.”

The school is part of a network of 34 schools run by former New York City Councilwoman Eva Moskowitz.

The schools have won praise for students’ high standardized test scores. But they’ve weathered controversies including a leaked video that showed a teacher disciplining a student harshly.

Moskowitz announced in November that she was taking herself out of the running to serve as education secretary.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

