Police: Suspect Sought For Groping 12-Year-Old Girl On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is working to track down a man wanted for allegedly groping a young girl aboard a subway in Midtown East last week.
Police say the 12-year-old girl was on a southbound 6 train heading towards the 59th Street station around 3:30 p.m. last Friday when the unidentified male grabbed her buttocks.
The suspect then exited the train after it pulled into the station.
Police describe the man as black, approximately 6′ tall, 230 pounds, and 30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black golf hat, black hoodie, and dark colored pants.
