Fight Breaks Out At Florida Airport After Spirit Airlines Cancels Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fight broke out at a Florida airport after Spirit Airlines canceled several flights, including one to New York, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The confusion started Monday afternoon when nine Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Without explanation, some people were left stranded in the lobby had been waiting to be rebooked for eight hours.

“Very tense, very angry, angry people,” said traveler Debbie McGrandy. “Everybody had places to be and couldn’t be there.”

After hours of waiting, dejected customers opted for the floor, some standing in a crowded line waiting for their chance at the check-in counter.

As frustrations boiled over inside the packed check-in area, punches started to fly, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. The Broward Sheriff’s Office had to step in, one officer tumbling while struggling to restrain a woman who was eventually taken into custody.

The flight cancellations weren’t due to weather or equipment trouble. Spirit Airlines has filed a lawsuit against the Air Line Pilots Association claiming the pilots caused disruptions because of contract disputes.

Spirit says pilots aren’t showing up for work in order to influence the ongoing negotiations.

Spirit Airlines’s spokesman Paul Berry issued a statement saying they are “shocked and saddened” to see what took place at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

“This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network,” Berry said. “These pilots have put their quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations and the safety of their fellow Spirit Team Members. It is for this reason, Spirit has filed suit in Federal Court to protect our customers’ future travel.”

But the ALPA says their pilots are not on strike, but are instead working to fix the ongoing issues while the lawsuit continues.

“The Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l and the Spirit pilot group it represents are not engaged in a job action. Rather, ALPA and the Spirit pilots are continuing to do everything possible to help restore the company’s operations, which have experienced significant problems over the past several days,” ALPA said in a statement. “While we will continue these efforts, we will actively defend the association, its officers and its member pilots against the unwarranted and counterproductive legal action brought this evening by Spirit Airlines.”

There is a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale scheduled to arrive at LaGuardia at 10:05 a.m Tuesday.