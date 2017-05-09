Substitute Teacher Accused Of Pulling Hijab Off 8-Year-Old Girl’s Head

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A substitute teacher has been fired after an 8-year-old girl said he pulled a hijab off her head and scratched her eye in the Bronx.
The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Monday at P.S. 76, at 900 Adee Ave. in the Bronx, officials told CBS2.
Officials said the girl was in a physical altercation with the 31-year-old substitute teacher after he told her to remove her hijab.
The victim said her hijab was pulled off, and she was nudged and scratched in the eye by the teacher.
The child was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, officials said. Her cornea was not scratched and she was not injured.
“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable,” the Department of Education said in a statement. “This individual was removed from the school immediately and his employment has been terminated.”
Police responded, and the DOE was investigating late Tuesday.