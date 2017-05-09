Signal Problems Cause Delays On Several Subway Lines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A power problem is creating a big mess across the subway system.
Signal problems at DeKalb Avenue are disrupting subway service on several lines.
According to the MTA website, the following service changes are in effect:
There is no B train service between Brighton Beach and Bedford Park Blvd in both directions.
Southbound D trains are running on the C line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Jay St-MetroTech then via F line to Coney Island-Stillwell Av.
Northbound D trains are terminating at 36 St (Brooklyn).
Northbound R trains are running on the N line from Atlantic-Barclays Ctr to Canal St.
Southbound N and Q trains are terminating at Canal St.
Customers can expect extensive delays on the C, F, N, Q, R and W trains.