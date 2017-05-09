TRANSIT ALERT: Signal Problems Disrupt Subway Service On Several Lines | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Signal Problems Cause Delays On Several Subway Lines

May 9, 2017 9:34 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A power problem is creating a big mess across the subway system.

Signal problems at DeKalb Avenue are disrupting subway service on several lines.

According to the MTA website, the following service changes are in effect:

There is no B train service between Brighton Beach and Bedford Park Blvd in both directions.

Southbound D trains are running on the C line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Jay St-MetroTech then via F line to Coney Island-Stillwell Av.

Northbound D trains are terminating at 36 St (Brooklyn).

Northbound R trains are running on the N line from Atlantic-Barclays Ctr to Canal St.

Southbound N and Q trains are terminating at Canal St.

Customers can expect extensive delays on the C, F, N, Q, R and W trains.

