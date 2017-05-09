Suffolk County Has Highest Number Of UFO Sightings In NY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re looking for UFOs, head out to Long Island.
According to a new book, Suffolk County has the highest number of UFO sightings in the state of New York, with most coming from the Oakdale, Islip and Great River areas.
Water plays a big part, said co-author Cheryl Costa.
“There’s an awful lot of traffic around water, so Long Island really was interesting,” Costa said.
Cheryl and Linda Costa spent 16 months researching UFOs across the country through two UFO reporting centers to write the book “UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015.”
Cheryl told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall that she has seen dozens of UFOs since she was 12 years old and if you’re looking, you can see one too.
“You have to get away from the light pollution of the city,” Costa said. “If you’re in a big city like New York City you’ve gotta go up on a high-rise and do it there, if you’re out in there country you gotta go up on a hill someplace and if you sit there and you’re patient they’re there, you’ll see them.”