Boomer & Carton: Harvey Is Sorry, Rangers Are Finished, And Yanks Finally Stumble

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Matt Harvey was forced to face the music Tuesday and the so-called “Dark Knight” was all sorts of apologetic.
Boomer and Craig spoke about the embattled right-hander’s plight while addressing their legions of fans on Wednesday morning, just hours after Terry Collins’ resilient Mets won again, 6-1 over the Giants. Craig said it’s time for everyone, Boomer included, to start appreciating what Collins is doing.
Boomer, of course, could be heard most of the morning venting about his beloved Rangers, who saw their season come to an end with a 4-2 loss to the Senators in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.
And if all that’s not enough, the guys got into the Yankees, who had their six-game winning streak halted by the Reds, 5-3 on Tuesday night.
And away we go!