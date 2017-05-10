‘On The Cellphone? Maybe He Was Drunk?’ Woman Wonders How Driver Managed To Mangle Her Parked Van

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A minivan smashed into another van parked on a Brooklyn street and took off without a word to the owner.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, the wild scene was caught on camera.

(Video credit: NJ 101.5)

You’ve got to wonder what the driver was doing before careening into the back of a minivan on Crawford Avenue in Gravesend.

Melissa Shacalo sure wants to know.

“On the cellphone? Maybe he was drunk?” she wondered.

It was her car that got hit, smashed, and pushed across the street from her house with her surveillance camera capturing it all.

“I heard it, they heard it, they heard it, everybody heard it,” she said.

Just before 8 a.m. this past Friday, the driver appeared to be looking for a place to park. Then, it rammed into Shacalo’s blue Honda Odyssey and shoved it several feet. The driver backed up, waited a few seconds, and took off — but not before doing $8,000 worth of damage to the family van.

Melissa said right after the crash, her husband ran out of the house, but the vehicle had already turned the corner and disappeared before he could get a good look at the driver.

Neighbors caught the last four digits of the license plate — 5976 — and after filing a police report, Melissa said they’ve been driving around the neighborhood searching for a gray Chrysler van with front end damage.

“Just why? What happened?” she said. “I don’t think I cut anybody off or yelled at anybody in the supermarket.”

Knowing she and her four boys were inside the house, and not in the car is really all that matters.

“Thank God we really weren’t inside, thank God, I can’t say it enough,” she said.

Given the information police now have, Shacalo and her family hope the driver shouldn’t be too hard to track down.