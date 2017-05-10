Report: Wife Of ESPN’s Chris Berman Killed In Connecticut Car Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tragedy has struck ESPN.
Kathy Berman, the wife of ESPN icon Chris Berman, died during a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Hartford Courant reported.
The double-fatal crash on Route 64 in Woodbury, Connecticut, happened at around 2:15 p.m., state police told the newspaper. In addition to Kathy Berman, 67, the wreck also claimed the life of 87-year-old Edward Bertulis of Waterbury.
“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years,” ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. “We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”
According to the newspaper, state police said that after the vehicles collided, Kathy Berman’s 2003 Lexus SC 430 went down an embankment and overturned in a small body of water.
Chris Berman was at Citi Field on Tuesday night watching the San Francisco Giants play the Mets when he was notified of the accident by NYPD officers, Courant investigative reporter Dave Altimari tweeted Wednesday morning.