NYPD: Man Chokes, Robs Teen Girl After Following Her Home From Brooklyn Subway Stop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man beat, choked and robbed a teenager after following the girl and her 2-year-old brother home from a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. last Wednesday in Crown Heights.

Police say the suspect followed the 16-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother from the Frankly Avenue subway station into their apartment building at Franklin Avenue and Carroll Street.

When the teen opened their apartment door, he allegedly forced his way in.

Police say the man choked her and punched her in the face before stealing a cell phone and laptop computer.

The victim was reported in serious but stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

Her brother was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, in his 30s, about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the Superman logo, a black jacket with yellow piping on its arms and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.