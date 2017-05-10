COMMUTER ALERT: Signal Problems At Penn Station LIRR & NJT Delays, Cancellations | Check LIRR | NJT

Man Groped Girl, 17, On Subway In Brooklyn, Police Say

May 10, 2017 8:15 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl on the subway in Brooklyn last week.

The suspect allegedly came up to the girl on an outbound D Train in northwest Brooklyn at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and touched her buttocks over her clothing.

The suspects was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a book bag.

Police have released a photo.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

