Man Groped Girl, 17, On Subway In Brooklyn, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday were searching for a man who allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl on the subway in Brooklyn last week.
The suspect allegedly came up to the girl on an outbound D Train in northwest Brooklyn at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, and touched her buttocks over her clothing.
The suspects was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a book bag.
Police have released a photo.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.