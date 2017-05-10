Decorate Your Living Space With Engineered Hardwood Flooring

Updating the flooring in your home is a serious undertaking that can be quite confusing. Should you choose carpet or tile? How much flooring will you need to cover your living space? Will it be expensive?

While there may be a lot of questions circling around inside your head when it comes time to update the flooring in your home, there is one simple solution to your flooring needs when you choose to install engineered hardwood flooring from GoHardwood.

What Is Engineered Hardwood Flooring?

Similar to solid hardwood flooring, engineered hardwood flooring is a type of flooring that is made from wood.

While solid hardwood flooring is created from a single piece of wood, engineered hardwood flooring has two layers. The top layer has an affixed veneer of hardwood which makes it more adaptable to changing temperatures than solid hardwood flooring. This makes it perfect to install in almost any floor of the house, including the basement.

Unlike solid hardwood flooring which uses only one piece of wood, engineered hardwood can be created using a variety of different hardwood and plywood.

Why Choose Engineered Hardwood Flooring Over Other Types Of Flooring?

1. Low Maintenance – Because it does not warp or swell, engineered hardwood floors are extremely low maintenance. Once you install this type of flooring in your home, you can enjoy its beauty for years to come without worrying about having to replace or repair it.

2. More Environmentally Friendly – If you are concerned about the impact your choice of flooring has on the environment, you might want to consider choosing engineered hardwood flooring over solid hardwood flooring. Because it does not create sawdust when being produced, the hardwood used for engineered hardwood uses less of a tree’s wood.

3. Its Layers Trap Moisture – Because engineered hardwood is comprised of two layers, it is better at blocking moisture than other types of hardwood flooring. This can help provide extra stability to your flooring.

4. Easy Installation – Unlike solid hardwood flooring, engineered hardwood flooring is much easier to install. This makes it the flooring of choice for homeowner’s who prefer to install their own flooring. When you buy engineered hardwood flooring from GoHardwood, you will find that installing your own flooring can be a cinch!

Species Of Engineered Hardwood Flooring

1. American Cherry – American cherry hardwood flooring will bring long lasting beauty to any room in your home, and it is a popular choice among our valued customers. Whether you choose this flooring for one room or all the rooms in your home, you will definitely not be disappointed when you choose our American Cherry engineered hardwood flooring.

2. Brazilian – Available in many species, including Brazilian Cherry and Brazilian Tigerwood, this type of flooring is guaranteed to bring visual appeal to your home. This flooring is also sure to increase the value of your home, and it is a great choice to make when choosing the type of engineered hardwood flooring that is right for your living space.

3. Birch – This is another type of engineered hardwood flooring that is very popular among our customers. Beautiful and elegant, our birch flooring will brighten up any room in your home. If you want to display your fine taste in the most elegant of ways, consider covering your floors with our Birch engineered hardwood flooring.

4. Oak – There’s a reason that engineered oak hardwood is one of the most common flooring materials in North America. It’s very resistant to damage due to its hardness, and holds stains very well for beautiful, long-lasting finish.

5. Hickory – For households where the floors are subject to daily beatings from pets, foot traffic, etc., hickory engineered hardwood is a great option. It’s one of the hardiest hardwoods available, and doesn’t sacrifice anything in the looks department.

6. Maple – If you’re looking for dent resistant wood floors with a light color, maple engineered hardwood is a great option. This is also a close-grain hardwood, which makes the pattern on it very subtle.If you want to adorn your home with the lasting beauty and durability of stunning engineered hardwood flooring, please contact GoHardwood today.

We pride ourselves in building relationships with the best hardwood flooring manufacturers like Armstrong, Bruce, Home Legend, Shaw, and a variety of other respected names in flooring so that we can bring you the lowest prices and best selections on all of your flooring needs.

We have been in the business of pleasing customers just like you for many years now, and we would love to satisfy you with our service. We know that the flooring in your home can bring both value and visual appeal to your home, and that is why we will work hard to satisfy you with our service.

For more information about the stunning engineered hardwood floors available at GoHardwood, visit our site or call (201) 933-9663.

Above content is provided by GoHardwood.