CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
COMMUTER ALERT: Signal Problems At Penn Station LIRR & NJT Delays, Cancellations | Check LIRR | NJT

Report: Giants Agree To Terms With 2nd-Round Pick Tomlinson

May 10, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP)The Giants and second-round selection Dalvin Tomlinson reportedly agreed to terms Wednesday, making him the first of the team’s draft picks to reach a deal.

New York selected the defensive tackle out of Alabama with the 53rd overall pick last month.

Tomlinson’s four-year contract is worth $4.57 million, NJ.com reported.

He is coming off his best season, recording 62 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups for the Crimson Tide.

LISTEN: Reese, McAdoo Discuss Giants’ Draft Picks

Tomlinson, however, does come with some concerns. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has torn the anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees, but Giants general manager Jerry Reese said he was not concerned because Tomlinson has played the past three years without any problems.

Tomlinson will compete against Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas for the starting defensive tackle job left open when Johnathan Hankins signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Big guy that we think can come in and compete for a starting job for us,” Reese said of Tomlinson just after drafting him. “Create a lot of competition at that position. He’s a two-gap type player. He can hold the point of attack, has that NFL toughness that we like and the profile that we like.”

The Giants’ rookie minicamp opens Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch