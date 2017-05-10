Report: Giants Agree To Terms With 2nd-Round Pick Tomlinson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Giants and second-round selection Dalvin Tomlinson reportedly agreed to terms Wednesday, making him the first of the team’s draft picks to reach a deal.
New York selected the defensive tackle out of Alabama with the 53rd overall pick last month.
Tomlinson’s four-year contract is worth $4.57 million, NJ.com reported.
He is coming off his best season, recording 62 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups for the Crimson Tide.
Tomlinson, however, does come with some concerns. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has torn the anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees, but Giants general manager Jerry Reese said he was not concerned because Tomlinson has played the past three years without any problems.
Tomlinson will compete against Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas for the starting defensive tackle job left open when Johnathan Hankins signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.
“Big guy that we think can come in and compete for a starting job for us,” Reese said of Tomlinson just after drafting him. “Create a lot of competition at that position. He’s a two-gap type player. He can hold the point of attack, has that NFL toughness that we like and the profile that we like.”
The Giants’ rookie minicamp opens Thursday.
