Long Island Pizzeria Worker Allegedly Sold Cocaine In Parking Lot

May 10, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Long Island, Ronkonkoma, Sophia Hall

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island pizzeria employee is accused of selling more than pepperoni pies during his shift.

Placido Buscemi, 54, allegedly sold cocaine to customers in the rear parking lot of Mama Mia’s Pizza in Ronkonkoma, where he worked.

When police searched his home in Bay Shore they found drugs, weapons, and cash, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Tim Sini said.

“We found a large amount of drugs,” Sini said. “Specifically we recovered 3/4 of a kilogram of cocaine, that’s 750 grams, that has a street value of $45,000, a loaded AR-15 rifle and also a loaded 12 gauge Winchester shotgun which was at the ready next to the bedside.”

Investigators also seized $115,000 from the house, Sini said.

Buscemi’s stepson was also arrested, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

