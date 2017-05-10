3 Alleged MS-13 Members Charged In Queens Shooting That Left Man Disabled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three alleged members of the infamous MS-13 street gang were arrested on federal charges Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left a man disabled in Queens.
Jose “Flaco” Gonzalez, 18; Kevin “Stomper” Paniagua, 18; and Francisco Ramos, 23, were charged with assault, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and weapons offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors alleged that Gonzalez and Paniagua are both MS-13 members, while Ramos is an associate.
On Oct. 23 of last year, Ramos allegedly drove Gonzalez, Paniagua and another gang member to 179th Street and 90th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens to attack another man whom they believed belonged to the rival 18th Street gang, prosecutors said.
Gonzalez, Paniagua and the third MS-13 member “beat the victim viciously,” and then Paniagua pulled a gun and shot him in the head, prosecutors said. Paniagua tried to shoot him a second time, but the gun malfunctioned, prosecutors said.
The victim was left a paraplegic by the shooting, prosecutors said.
“As alleged in the complaint, the defendants were members and an associate of MS-13, an international gang known for its culture of murder,” Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde said in a news release. “They sought to spread fear throughout the community by attempting to kill an individual they suspected to be a rival gang member.”
The defendants had their initial appearance Wednesday before Brooklyn U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak.