Small Business Spotlight: JAG Physical Therapy CEO Says Patients Are Best Advocates

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York May 10, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on JAG Physical Therapy and its 15 facilities across New York and New Jersey.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

President and CEO John Gallucci Jr. says they sell themselves as a resource for different communities (athletic, elderly, etc.).

“Ultimately, our patients become out best advocates and our best salesmen. So our patients are out there sending us more patients and opening up more doors to the community,” he tells Joe Connolly. “So the patients have made the success of JAG Physical Therapy.”

Gallucci also says they found success building a team of passionate medical professionals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch