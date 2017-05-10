Small Business Spotlight: JAG Physical Therapy CEO Says Patients Are Best Advocates

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on JAG Physical Therapy and its 15 facilities across New York and New Jersey.
President and CEO John Gallucci Jr. says they sell themselves as a resource for different communities (athletic, elderly, etc.).
“Ultimately, our patients become out best advocates and our best salesmen. So our patients are out there sending us more patients and opening up more doors to the community,” he tells Joe Connolly. “So the patients have made the success of JAG Physical Therapy.”
Gallucci also says they found success building a team of passionate medical professionals.