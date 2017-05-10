Pennsylvania SPCA Wants You To Help Name Its New Baby Donkey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new donkey in town and he needs a name.
The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking people to vote and help name their baby donkey.
The yet-to-be-named mini donkey was born at 2 a.m. Sunday.
To them raise funds for his medical care, the Pennsylvania SPCA is asking people to vote. “For just $5, you can vote to name our baby donkey, and be entered for a chance to come and meet him and his mom,” the Pennsylvania SPCA said on its Facebook page.
The baby’s mother is Sadie, a mini-donkey rescued by the SPCA in January.
One Comment
Twinkie