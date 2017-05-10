LIVE: White House Briefing After Firing Of FBI Dir. James Comey | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Pennsylvania SPCA Wants You To Help Name Its New Baby Donkey

May 10, 2017 1:35 PM
Filed Under: baby donkey, Pennsylvania SPCA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new donkey in town and he needs a name.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking people to vote and help name their baby donkey.

Click here to vote!

The yet-to-be-named mini donkey was born at 2 a.m. Sunday.

To them raise funds for his medical care, the Pennsylvania SPCA is asking people to vote. “For just $5, you can vote to name our baby donkey, and be entered for a chance to come and meet him and his mom,” the Pennsylvania SPCA said on its Facebook page.

The baby’s mother is Sadie, a mini-donkey rescued by the SPCA in January.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Salvatore Joseph says:
    May 10, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Twinkie

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch