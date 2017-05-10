Trump Launches Tweet Attack On Blumenthal, Says He Should Be ‘Investigated For His Acts’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is attacking Sen. Richard Blumenthal for criticizing his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump abruptly fired Comey Tuesday night. The Connecticut Democrat appeared on MSNBC and CNN Wednesday morning. On CNN, Blumenthal said that the firing had prompted a “looming constitutional crisis.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he was watching Blumenthal speak, calling it a “joke.”

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

He criticized Blumenthal for past statements that he served in Vietnam, saying he “devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history.”

“As a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there,” the president said.

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump said that Blumenthal “cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness” when caught and said that he “should be the one who is investigated for his acts.”

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness…and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump has previously attacked Blumenthal over statements that he served in Vietnam. Blumenthal was in the Marine Corps Reserves at the time but did not fight in Vietnam.

