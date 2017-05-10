WATCH: Adelphi University Lacrosse Team Plays Donald Trump Speech In Pregame Music

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Donald Trump has been giving a college lacrosse team pregame pep talks, although the president may not be aware of it.

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports posted a video on Instagram showing the Adelphi University lacrosse team listening to a recorded speech from Trump just before running onto the field. Adelphi is located in Garden City, Long Island.

It’s not clear which game the video is from. Club music plays underneath Trump’s words while a player from the team holds up a pole with the American flag.

“In all of our cities and all of our towns, I make this promise: We will make America strong again, we will make America proud again, we will make America safe again, and we will make America great again,” Trump says in the recording. “God bless you, and good night. I love you.”

Lax team comes out of the tunnel to a Trump speech. Somewhere @oldrowofficial is cumming themselves. Follow @barstoolnewsnet if you like to argue with people in comment sections A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on May 10, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The team then trots onto the field together. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 563,000 people had viewed the video.

Adelphi athletic director Danny McCabe told Newsday that pregame music is selected as a team and cannot contain vulgarity or inappropriate subject matter. The lacrosse team’s selection does not violate that policy, he said.

Adelphi AD adds, "The songs they proposed and used this season meet those guidelines. As such, we are obliged to follow the policy.” — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) May 10, 2017

The Adelphi Panthers are 14-3 and in first place in the Northeast-10 Conference, an NCAA Division II league.

The program has won seven national championships and reached the national title game 12 times, the last time coming in 2011.