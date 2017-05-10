COMMUTER ALERT: Signal Problems At Penn Station LIRR & NJT Delays, Cancellations | Check LIRR | NJT

3 Brothers Set To Graduate From West Point Together For 1st Time In Decades

May 10, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: U.S. Military Academy, West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is some family pride in the West Point Class of 2017.

For the first time in decades, three brothers will be graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at the same time.

Sumner, Cole and Noah Ogrydziak entered West Point in 2013. For four years, the Texas natives marched, studied, learned field maneuvers and how to drill.

While they were in different regiments at the school, they always tried to make time for each other.

“Usually on the weekends we’ll buy a pizza at Grant Hall over there and we’ll watch a movie together. Just hang out,” Cole said.

At their May 27 graduation ceremony, their father, a Coast Guard captain, will give his sons their oaths as they become second lieutenants.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch