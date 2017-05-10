3 Brothers Set To Graduate From West Point Together For 1st Time In Decades

WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is some family pride in the West Point Class of 2017.
For the first time in decades, three brothers will be graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at the same time.
Sumner, Cole and Noah Ogrydziak entered West Point in 2013. For four years, the Texas natives marched, studied, learned field maneuvers and how to drill.
While they were in different regiments at the school, they always tried to make time for each other.
“Usually on the weekends we’ll buy a pizza at Grant Hall over there and we’ll watch a movie together. Just hang out,” Cole said.
At their May 27 graduation ceremony, their father, a Coast Guard captain, will give his sons their oaths as they become second lieutenants.