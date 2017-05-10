Yankees Send Pitcher Chad Green Back To Triple-A

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Yankees sent right-hander Chad Green back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, a day after he pitched a scoreless inning at Cincinnati in his season debut.
Green was brought up Monday when the Yankees’ bullpen was short-handed after an 18-inning win against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.
Last season, Green appeared in 12 games for the Yankees, starting eight. He was 2-4 with a 4.73 ERA, striking out 52 batters and walking 15. The 25-year-old was one of several pitchers who competed this spring for one of the final two spots in the Yankees’ rotation, jobs that were ultimately won by Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery.
New York was off Wednesday before opening a home series against Houston.
