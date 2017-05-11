5/11 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A low to our south and west will nudge some clouds into our area this afternoon. Between that and a cooler air mass in place, highs will be in check again — low to mid 60’s or so.

Partial clearing will give way to more clouds into the overnight hours. It will be cool again with temps falling to around 50° by daybreak.

It will be an overall cloudier day tomorrow as unsettled weather inches its way towards us from the south and west. And it should remain dry for the most part, but an evening shower can’t be ruled out. Highs tomorrow will be a touch cooler in the upper 50’s to around 60°.

As for Saturday, low pressure will run up and along the mid-Atlantic coast, likely bringing heavy rain and blustery conditions across the area.

Stay tuned!

