5/11 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We have another Frost Advisory in effect for Ulster County in The Catskills. We can expect cold temps again for the Hudson Valley and most places away from the coast.
This afternoon will have temps climbing into the low 60s with a mix of sun & clouds. I’d give the edge to the clouds by late afternoon.
Tomorrow is another similar day, but more clouds are expect ahead of a strong low providing some coastal problems potentially for Saturday.
