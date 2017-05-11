Boomer & Carton: A Mets Silver Lining, Raining On Jeter’s Parade, And Harvey’s Love Life

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
It was a well-rounded show open on Thursday.
Boomer and Craig had the latest on the Mets, who lost to the Giants on Wednesday after closer Jeury Familia struggled in the ninth inning. But despite the loss, the Amazins’ still managed to win another series.
The Yankees were idle, so the focus for them was on the forecast, as rain is threatening to spoil the Derek Jeter’s number retirement ceremony on Sunday night.
Shifting focus back to the Mets for a minute, there has been more fallout from the Matt Harvey saga, as the troubled starter had his love life put on blast via social media.
Finally, after bolting from CBS and “The NFL Today,” Tony Gonzalez has been hired by Fox.
Have a listen.