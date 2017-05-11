Boomer & Carton: Namath Is High On Hackenberg

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Joe Namath is hoping Christian Hackenberg wins the Jets’ starting quarterback job.
“Broadway Joe” gave Boomer and Craig a call on Thursday morning to talk about the young signal-caller, who has yet to show he can handle the rigors of being the man for Gang Green.
Namath also discussed the greatness of Tom Brady, Tony Romo’s transition from the field to television booth, his relationship with soccer legend Pele, meeting Muhammad Ali, and much more.
Have a listen.