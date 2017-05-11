Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 11, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a look at what Craig believes going to the gym is like these days.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys had quite a show on the second-to-last day of the work week. Despite losing a tough one on Wednesday, things aren’t all that bad for the Mets. Over in the Bronx, rain is threatening to put a damper on Derek Jeter’s number retirement ceremony on Sunday night.
In addition, Boomer and Craig discussed Matt Harvey’s love life, the Patriots’ way of doing things, Boomer provided a player’s perspective on dealing with injuries, Joe Namath called in, and much, much more.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
