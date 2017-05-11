Search Continues For Suspect In Brooklyn Attempted Rape

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police say is wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, police said a 39-year-old woman was riding a southbound N train when a man tried to start a conversation with her and then groped her.

She got off the train at the Bay Parkway station to try and get away from him, but police said he followed the woman and kept trying to talk to her.

As she walked on Bay Parkway, police said he grabbed the woman and tried to drag her down. As the woman fell, police said he climbed on top of her, pinned her arms and tried to rape her.

The woman yelled out for help and the man fled.

A local shop owner who didn’t want to be identified said he knows of similar attacks in the area.

“It is nice in the daytime,” he told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “At night, it is a different world.”

The suspect was seen on surveillance video.

Police describe him as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. He was seen wearing a sweater, a white t-shirt, jeans and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.