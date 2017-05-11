Multi-Vehicle Crash In Brooklyn Injures 15 People On MTA Bus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fifteen people aboard a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.
It happened on Avenue D and 40th Street in East Flatbush around 7 a.m. Thursday.
According to the MTA, a sanitation truck hit a car which then hit the B-8 bus that was standing on Avenue D with 14 passengers onboard.
All of the passengers and the driver were taken to a hospital, the MTA said.
There were 13 minor injuries, and two serious, EMS said. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.