Multi-Vehicle Crash In Brooklyn Injures 15 People On MTA Bus

May 11, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, East Flatbush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fifteen people aboard a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Brooklyn.

It happened on Avenue D and 40th Street in East Flatbush around 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to the MTA, a sanitation truck hit a car which then hit the B-8 bus that was standing on Avenue D with 14 passengers onboard.

All of the passengers and the driver were taken to a hospital, the MTA said.

There were 13 minor injuries, and two serious, EMS said. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch