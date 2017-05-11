Feds: ‘Coast To Coast Bandit’ Strikes Another Manhattan Bank

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The feds believe the ‘Coast to Coast Bandit’ has made his way to Manhattan.

It was just after 1 p.m. Thursday, when a man in his 40s stepped up to the teller at the Chase Bank at Lexington Avenue and 72nd Street to make a withdrawal — with a gun.

He passed a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

“I was pulling the door because I was there earlier this morning, and I couldn’t believe that it was locked,” she said.

A note on the door told customers the bank was temporarily closed.

The area is home to a number of surveillance cameras.

“If you’re robbing a bank, you don’t care about cameras, I don’t think you care about your freedom,” Al said.

The so-called ‘Coast to Coast Bandit’ is wanted for a robbery that took place in Los Angeles in April, and a pair that took place in Manhattan in March, according to the FBI.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a white male who wears a New York Yankees cap during robberies, he may have had a sunburn.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes has been asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.