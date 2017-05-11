Deadly Trenton Standoff Enters 2nd Day

May 11, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A police standoff in Trenton that started when authorities tried to serve a warrant is entering its second day.

Through the early hours of Thursday, officers on a bullhorn could be heard pleading with 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the Center Street home where he’s been holed up since about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Reese started shooting when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant.

A bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.

Three Mercer County sheriff’s officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

