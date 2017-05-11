‘Thank You, New York’: Jeter Salutes Big Apple In Players’ Tribune Essay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Derek Jeter is paying tribute to New York City a few days before the Yankees permanently retire his jersey.

Jeter posted an essay titled “Thank You, New York” on his Players’ Tribune website on Thursday. Jeter writes about being “quiet, unsure and a little intimidated” coming to New York after growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

He praises the city for supporting him throughout his 20 seasons with the Yankees writing, “I’ll never forget how you looked out for me.”

“Thank you, New York, for asking a lot of me. For challenging me. For giving this kid a place to grow up. I wasn’t born a New Yorker — you asked me to earn it. I wasn’t born a Yankee, but you made me into one,” Jeter wrote.

“Everyone comes to this city with dreams of being No. 1. You showed me that being No. 2 was more than enough.

MORE: Silverman: Yankees Fans Should Be Very Thankful They Have Girardi

“Today I’m no longer that kid. I’ve hung up my uniform, and I know this much for a fact: I wouldn’t be the person I am today without you. Because the truth is, no matter where you go in the world, when a place feels like home, as New York does to me, you never really leave.

“It will always be with you.”

The piece is accompanied by a video in which Jeter and other New Yorkers recite the essay.

The Yankees will retire Jeter’s No. 2 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium ahead of their game against the Houston Astros. The 14-time All-Star shortstop helped lead New York to five World Series titles.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)