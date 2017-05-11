President Trump: I Was Going To Fire ‘Showboat,’ ‘Grandstander’ Comey Anyway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donald Trump had planned to fire FBI Director James Comey regardless of the recommendation from his deputy attorney general, contrary to earlier statements from the White House, the president said in an interview Thursday.

Trump told NBC News that he had made up his mind to dismiss Comey before he met Monday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“He’s a showboat, he’s grandstander, the FBI has been in turmoil,” Trump said. “You know that, I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

White House officials had said earlier in the week that Trump asked Sessions and Rosenstein for their opinions about Comey, and then Trump acted on those recommendations.

Democrats allege the firing of the FBI director was an attempt to cripple the probe into alleged Russian meddling with the 2016 election.

The White House insists Comey had lost the confidence of the president and many others with his controversial handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Washington Post reported that Rosenstein threatened to resign this week because the White House made it look like he was driving the process.

“I’m not aware of any conversations that took place about that, what I do know is that this was an action the president took, that the president wanted to take, and frankly had been considering since November the day after he was elected president,” Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Huckabee said.

Meanwhile, Comey, back at his home in Virginia, sent a message of encouragement to FBI colleagues following his abrupt dismissal.

“I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine,” Comey said.

The Trump administration has claimed rank and file FBI agents lost faith in Comey and his leadership.

The new acting head of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, flatly contradicted that Thursday morning, saying Comey had broad support in the bureau. He called Comey a man of integrity.

McCabe, made his first public appearance since Comey was fired, speaking at a Senate hearing on threats to national security.

The top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee Sen. Mark Warner, D.-Virginia, asked McCabe, “Do you commit to informing this committee of any effort to interfere with the FBI’s ongoing investigation into links between Russia and the trump campaign?”

“I absolutely do,” McCabe replied. “There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people, and upholding the constitution.”

