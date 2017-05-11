Proposal Would Offer Free Saturday Parking For Electric Cars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A number of New York City Council members have an unusual proposal to help encourage people to purchase electric cars: Free parking on Saturday.
“We think this will be an important boost for people who are trying to make the economics work when they are choosing their next cars,” said Councilman Mark Levine.
Cars covered by the proposal would get special stickers.
“For those who are buying their next car and are thinking ‘Should I go electric? Should I go traditional fuel?’ This could be the kind of thing that pushes them to go electric,” Levine told WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman.