Mets’ Familia Diagnosed With Arterial Clot In Shoulder, Surgery Possible

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hits keep on coming for the Mets — and not the good kind.
The Mets announced Thursday that closer Jeurys Familia has been diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder. He will undergo more tests to determine a course of action, which could include surgery.
The news comes a day after Familia blew a save in a 6-5 loss to the Giants. In that outing, he allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks while retiring just one batter.
In 11 appearances this season, Famila is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves. He was suspended for the first 15 games of the season for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Last year, Familia led the majors with 51 saves.
Familia joins a long list of injured Mets. Currently on the disabled list are starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Nimmo, infielders David Wright and Lucas Duda and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.
Addison Reed, who earned four saves during Familia’s suspension, is expected again to fill in as the Mets’ closer while Familia is out.
One Comment
Reed will close the rest of the year. Familia will hopefully be back next year.