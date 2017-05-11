NYPD Officer Charged In Deadly Crash Comes Face-To-Face With Victim’s Family

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a Queens woman dead came face-to-face with the victim’s family for the first time Thursday.

Officer Neville Smith, 32, appeared before a judge at Queens Criminal Court. He was walking with a cane, still suffering from injuries sustained in the crash that killed 22-year-old Vanessa Raghubar, critically injured her sister, Maria Raghubar, and caused minor injuries to Maria’s boyfriend, Justin Harricharran.

Smith was off duty on April 21 when he crashed into Raghubar’s car on the Van Wyck Expressway. Prosecutors say he refused a breathalyzer test.

Smith has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and negligent homicide and is out on $300,000 bond.

Smith was injured in the crash and was hospitalized for several days, so Thursday was his first time to appear in court, facing a judge and the victim’s family.

“It was very painful. When I look at him all I can think of is that I would never see Vanessa again,” Raghubar’s aunt, Esther Mongul, said.

Smith’s attorney said his client is heartbroken over the tragedy, but the victim’s family said that’s no consolation.

“The family and he are just incredibly heartbroken over this tragedy and that is I think their number one sentiment right now is they recognize the pain that’s been caused to the families and they are just absolutely heartbroken for them for this absolute tragedy,” Smith’s attorney Brendan Ahern said.

“That didn’t bring me comfort. None at all. I want to see justice. I want him to be punished for what he did,” Mongul said.

Maria Raghubar, 21, suffered severe internal injuries in the crash and underwent several surgeries. She remains hospitalized at Jamaica Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Smith has been suspended from the NYPD.

He is due back in court on June 16.