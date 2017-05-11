‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: ‘Truck,’ ‘Punk,’ And A Lot More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s episode of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman were joined in the studio by New York native Eddie “Truck” Gordon and rising strawweight star Rose “Punk” Namajunas.

Coming off the 19th season of UFC’s “TUF: The Ultimate Fighter,” Gordon was at the pinnacle of his career. But following that success he lost three consecutive fights, which led to his release from the promotion.

“Truck” has since fought back on a path less traveled, re-entering the grueling six-week tournament. Gordon spoke openly with the guys about working with bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, what he envisions for his career going forward, and much more.

Also, the very humble-yet-resilient Namajunas joined the podcast. “Punk” is coming off the biggest upset win of her career. In April, she stunned Holly Holm’s teammate, Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson, with a beautiful head kick, leading to a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission. The nationally televised victory put her at the front of the line to fight the winner of the strawweight title bout at UFC 211.

Namanjunas spoke about that huge victory and potentially fighting for her first UFC title. Plus, the guys were treated to a special appearance by her partner and former heavyweight Pat Barry, who discussed a possible UFC comeback.

