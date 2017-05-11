Manhole Explosion Rocks Park Slope, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhole explosion caught on camera rocked a Brooklyn neighborhood, leaving some residents rattled.
It happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. near 2nd Street and 5th Avenue in Park Slope.
In the video posted on Twitter, thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the manhole just before the blast.
No word yet on what caused the explosion, but some residents tweeted they heard multiple blasts and could feel the shock waves from inside their apartments.
Con Edison crews are on the scene working to restore power to 35 customers.