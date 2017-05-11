Commuters Fed Up Following Third Straight Day Of Problems At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rail officials from Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road are expected to be grilled by New York state lawmakers Thursday after a third straight day of problems this week alone at Penn Station.

The nightmare commute at Penn is now almost routine with many riders reaching their breaking point.

“This is absolutely terrible,” said Port Washington resident Charles Ross. “This is an absolute disgrace.”

“Typical,” Inwood resident Kathy Giordonello said. “This is what we pay for, increased fares and less service.”

“I don’t want to live in New York anymore,” said another man.

The problems at Penn Wednesday night affected Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT and Long Island rail Road customers, with LIRR riders feeling the brunt of the impact.

First, there was a signal problem in the East River tunnel then a disabled train shutting down westbound service into Penn Station. And outbound, there was only limited service running on only four branches.

The crowds and the backups got so bad, police temporarily shut down the entrance into Penn at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

From leaking ceilings to switch problems to derailments, it’s been a rough few months.

“We need the governor and the senator and people in office to come down here and be part of this,” said Floral Park resident Dominick Correale. “Have them commute with us, put them on a train.”

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo reiterated last week that Penn is owned by the federal government with Amtrak operating as the landlord. The LIRR and NJ TRANSIT serve as tenants.

“I don’t have the authority to do anything at Penn Station,” he said. “So I am as frustrated as the riders are — even more so.”

Amtrak announced they have extensive track and signal work planned for Penn later this summer that will likely lead to more delays.

Thursday’s hearing will look at the impact of Amtrak’s plan on the MTA, LIRR and commuters.