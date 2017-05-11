27 Turtles Rescued After Being Taken Out Of Lake, Put In Bags In Prospect Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-seven turtles were rescued recently after they were taken out of Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn and placed in plastic bags.
On Thursday, May 4, a Good Samaritan stopped a group of women from taking the turtles and called police, CBS2 has learned.
The animal rights group W.I.L.D. for Prospect Park reported the incident on their Facebook page.
The group reported that nine bags of turtles were removed.
“You can’t poach the turtles. Poaching means you’re taking them out,” said Mary Beth Artz of W.I.L.D. for Prospect Park. “Whatever they’re doing with them I don’t know, but you cannot remove wildlife from any city park.”
One person was detained and issued a summons in the incident.
The Department of Parks and Recreation said it is illegal to remove or harm animals in city parks. Violators face fines of up to $4,000.