Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson Dishes About ‘Modern Family’ And More On ’22 Minutes’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently spent “22 Minutes” with 1010 WINS’ Brigitte Quinn, talking about “Modern Family” and more.

Ferguson was in New York in part to promote a Pepcid campaign.

“I’m a big foodie, and I love eating out, I love cooking at home. I find so much joy in that and so much joy in spending time with family and friends that I don’t want heartburn, which I definitely suffer from, to override that,” he tells Quinn. “So I love the program that they have, and I love the message of seize the meal – carpe dinner.”

He talks about having a food blog with a friend chef and hosting the James Beard Awards.

Then, of course, they dive into discussing “Modern Family.” The award-winning show was recently renewed for a ninth and 10th season.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Ferguson says. “We’ve been through a lot together, we love each other so much, we call each other our fake family.”

“I always think if I had a television show like ‘Modern Family’ on and I had a character I could relate to or a relationship I could strive for – to see myself represented on TV – I think it would have made my coming out process a lot easier,” he says. “And I think it would have been a pop culture touchstone or talking point for my family, which I think would have been really important.”

Ferguson also talks about his one-man show, “Fully Committed,” and his love of theater.

“I came to New York to be a musical theater star!” he says. “It’s where my love is. I love that interaction between audience and actor. There’s something so visceral about it.”

Watch the full interview above, and find more “22 Minutes” with Brigitte Quinn by clicking here.