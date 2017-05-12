3 To See At ACC: Meet Blueberry, Jackie & Chili!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Plus, ACC’s “Go Home And Go Big” adoption event continues through May 15, 2017 with the adoption fee waived for dogs 40 pounds and over.

This week, we’re featuring Blueberry, Jackie & Chili!

Blueberry (A1110514 – photo above) Hard to find a dog sweeter than Blueberry! This friendly, easy-going, and handsome canine is about three years old and 44 pounds. And the adoption fee for Blueberry and other dogs over 40 pounds is waived during ACC’s Go Big and Go Home special, running through May 15! Meet this cutie at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center.

Jackie (A0875717) Beautiful Jackie is a laid-back, somewhat chatty, calm and affectionate calico cat. This approximately seven-year-old sweetie used to live in a home with other cats, whom she got along well with, and she has also spent time with children of all ages and dogs of all sizes. Her previous guardian describes her as affectionate, playful, mellow, shy, and quiet with a low activity level. Meet Jackie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Chili (A1100607) “Chili is very curious but a bit apprehensive when you first approach her,” notes an ACC volunteer. “As soon you introduce her to affection, though, everything changes instantaneously — she becomes your ‘bff’ and doesn’t want to let you go. The speed with which she gets attached is truly touching.” Meet Chili, who’s approximately 17 months old, at ACC’s mobile adoption event in Union Square on May 12 or, if she’s not adopted there, at ACC’sManhattan Care Center, 326 East. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

May 12, 3:30pm-6:30pm: Petco Union Square , 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 May 13, 11:30am-3:30pm: Blessing of the Animals , The Reformed Church of Huguenot Park, 5501 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312

, The Reformed Church of Huguenot Park, 5501 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY 10312 May 13, 12pm-4pm: Popcorn Pawz Riverdale , 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 May 14, 12pm-4pm: Petco Marine Park , 2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

, 2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234 May 14, 12pm-4pm: Petco Gun Hill Rd, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.