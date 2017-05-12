Amtrak Engineer Charged In Deadly Philadelphia Crash Following Judge’s Order

PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general has decided to bring charges against an Amtrak engineer in connection with a 2015 crash that left eight people dead and hundreds hurt in Philadelphia after all.

Brandon Bostian now faces one count of causing or risking a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Friday evening, just one day after a judge ordered his office to file charges in the case.

Prosecutors had previously said they could not prove Bostian acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated the train to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve.

The the May 12, 2015 crash in Philadelphia involved a Northeast Regional train traveling from Washington to Penn Station.

Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of his location, or “situational awareness,” before the crash after learning that a nearby SEPTA commuter train had been struck with a rock. They found no evidence he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or distracted by a cellphone.

Amtrak has taken responsibility for the crash and agreed to pay $265 million to settle related claims.

Friday, the attorney general expanded on charges filed the day earlier by the judge who was asked to approve a private criminal complaint sought by the family of a woman killed in the crash. The judge ordered city prosecutors to charge Bostian with two misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say they have been in talks with Bostian’s attorney to have him surrender and be arraigned on the charges.

A judge says Bostian lives in Massachusetts.

