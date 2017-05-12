Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 12, 2017

Jerry Recco featured himself in Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” as the guys forced the “update maven” to try a McDonald’s Chicken McGriddles.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys pulled off quite a radio program to end the work week. They started by discussing the Yankees, who got gunned down late by the Astros on Thursday night. Later, they previewed Matt Harvey’s huge start for the Mets on Friday night in Milwaukee and discussed Derek Jeter, who honored himself in advance of Sunday’s number retirement ceremony in the Bronx.
Boomer and Craig eventually got around to chatting about the NBA playoffs, specifically an epic loss by the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. And before signing off, they took a phone call from Bobby Valentine, who attempted to clear the air following some fairly nasty comments by David Ortiz.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
