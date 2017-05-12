2 More Suspects Arrested In Beating Of Bronx Vendor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the beating of a Bronx street vendor.

Police say 18-year-old Enrique Foote and 24-year-old Octavious Profit were arrested Thursday and charged with gang assault.

Another suspect, 21-year-old William Burgess, was arrested earlier this week and also charged with gang assault.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. last Tuesday at East 149th Street and Third Avenue, police said.

Police sources told CBS2 the victim, a 53-year-old immigrant, was selling purses at the corner when a man grabbed a purse from the table and tried to take it without paying.

The merchant confronted the man about stealing the bag and after a quarrel, the man put the purse back and got in a livery cab, sources said. But the man threatened that he would come back later with friends, sources said.

Later, police said five people attacked the man and punched him in the face numerous times. He fell on the sidewalk and lost consciousness, but police said the suspects went on with the attack before fleeing.

The victim, who police said suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain, was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are still looking for two more suspects in the attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.