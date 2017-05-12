Fight Turns Deadly At Harlem Homeless Shelter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fight between two roommates inside a homeless shelter in Harlem turned deadly Friday morning.

It happened inside a homeless shelter for men with alcohol, drug and mental health problems at 149 West 132nd St., which is run by the non-profit Bowery Residents Committee.

Police said the two men got into a dispute in their fifth floor apartment using kitchen knives.

A 44-year-old man is dead, and a 39-year-old man is critically injured with stab wounds to the neck.

A shelter resident, who did not want to give his name, said he heard the fight just after 7 a.m. and that it sounded like somebody fell out of bed.

“I heard something go boom,” the man said, adding that he does not feel safe in the shelter.

Neighbors tell CBS2 the area is home to at least three different homeless shelters and some say the shelter where the incident happened is a constant source of trouble.

“Anytime there’s an ambulance, a fire engine, or a police car we are worried that something happened and unfortunately now something really bad happened and that’s scary,” said Francesco Fabba, who has lived on the block since 2009.

He points to empty liquor bottles littering the sidewalk as evidence of the on-going trouble and fear shelter residents cause.

“We try to cope as much as we can with that,” Fabba said.

The Bowery Residents Committee would not go on camera. In an email statement to CBS2, the organization said that they are saddened by what happened.