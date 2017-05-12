CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Sources: NYC Department Of Correction Commissioner Expected To Announce Resignation

May 12, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Janelle Burrell, Joseph Ponte, Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing pressure over his use of a city-issued vehicle, sources tell CBS2 that Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph Ponte will announce his resignation Friday.

Sources said Ponte had planned to retire in several months, but has moved it up and is expected to make the announcement Friday morning.

When pressed about how much longer Ponte would remain at the helm, Mayor Bill de Blasio told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer Thursday that he believes Ponte is “doing a very good job.”

“I’d like to see him doing the job,” the mayor said. “He will make his own decisions.”

But in the wake of the saga surrounding Ponte’s out-of-state trips using a city vehicle, it seems the commissioner’s hours are numbered, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The calls for his resignation came after Ponte, who has served in the role since 2014, allegedly lied under oath at a City Council hearing Monday, Burrell reported.

Ponte told council members that he got bad advice and that he was told he was permitted to take the car, which he drove more than 18,500 miles on the city dime.

During that hearing, Ponte was asked: “What are the identities of the people who provided you the guidance that the mayor referred to?”

“Staff on the commissioner’s detail, the chief of staff, people in office at the time I arrived,” Ponte replied.

But the people he says gave him the go-ahead dispute those claims.

“Commissioner Ponte, did you lie under oath in the City Council when you said Mark Cranston and others said you could take your car out of town when they say they didn’t?” Kramer asked him.

“I’m not going to get into who said what to who,” he said.

By Wednesday, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was calling for his resignation and it now appears Ponte will comply.

“Commissioner Ponte should step down,” she said. “I don’t have confidence in his leadership any longer.”

The mayor said Ponte will reimburse the city for every mile, every gallon of gas and every toll.

